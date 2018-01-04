Charlotte Elizabeth Fessler

Charlotte Elizabeth Fessler, 80, died at 12:52 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehab.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until service at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton.  Burial will be at a later date.