Charlotte Richards

Charlotte Richards, 61, passed away Sunday, October 28, 2018, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton. She was born October 12, 1957, in Manila, Ark., to George and Willie Ruth Glisson.

In 1974, she married Bobbie Steven Thomas of Alton. She was sixteen. The couple had two children, Michelle Rene and Jason Steven. Bobbie passed in 1991. Nineteen years later, Charlotte reconnected with her childhood sweetheart, Samuel Joe Richards of Texas, and they married in East Alton.

Charlotte was a fun-loving woman who was passionately proud of her family. She enjoyed crocheting, shopping, singing with friends, card games, dolls and native American collectibles. She was extremely loyal to her friends and would do anything in her power to help them if called upon.

Charlotte is sadly missed by her husband, Samuel; her children, Michelle and Jason; two grandsons, Cody and Aaron Kelley; a granddaughter, Brittney Pierce; her sister, Carolyn Taylor; and four brothers, Algie Wayne, Billie Joe, Ricky Allen and Timmy Leon Glisson.

Besides her parents and Bobbie, Charlotte was preceded in death by two brothers, Terry Lee and Jerry Don Glisson; a grandson, David James Kelley; and a nephew, Ricky Allen Glisson Jr.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River handled final arrangements. A memorial service was held on November 17 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Godfrey for the family.