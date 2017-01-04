Cheri Lynn Hamby, 50, of East Alton, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Cremation rites have been accorded.