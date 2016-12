Cherri D. Klaus, 61, of Worden, died at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Ill.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.