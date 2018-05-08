Cheryl D. Shrum, 61, of Granite City, passed away on Saturday, May 5, 2018, at her home surrounded by her family.

Cheryl was born on March 8, 1957, in Granite City. Cheryl was a bookkeeper for Joshco Pallet Company and had worked for the Better Business Bureau. She was a member of Gateway Family Church in Glen Carbon and a homemaker and mom who was dedicated to her family and will be remembered for the love and all the special times they shared together.

Cheryl is survived by and will be missed by her husband, Lloyd “Junior” Shrum, whom she married on May 11, 1973; her son, Josh (Jamie) Shrum of Troy, Ill.; her mom, Carol (Phillips) Hopper; grandchildren, Madison Shrum of Troy and Colin Shrum of Troy; and sister, Pastor Sandy (Hap) Schoeber of Granite City.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her dad, William Hopper.

In celebration of Cheryl’s life, a visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 10, 2018, with Pastor Sandy Schoeber officiating at Gateway Family Church, 97 Oaklawn Drive in Glen Carbon. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 11, 2018, at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorial donations are suggested to Gateway Family Church. Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, is serving the family.