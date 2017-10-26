Cheryl Hammond (nee VanVleet), passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, at age 55 after living life to the fullest with a diagnosis of breast cancer for many years. She was surrounded by loved ones.

Cheryl was born in 1962 in Granite City to Charles “Chuck” VanVleet and Mildred “Millie” Williams (nee Perkins). She attended Granite City High School South. She married her childhood sweetheart, Dave Hammond, in 1979. Later in their marriage they were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Anna and Abby.

Cheryl loved antiques, which led her to own and operate The Pink Elephant Antique Mall in Livingston, Ill., with her husband and father-in-law. She attended Maryville Baptist Church, where she was known and loved for her sarcasm and quick wit. Cheryl often took her sense of humor on the road in her RV, enjoying the journey more than the destination.

Cheryl will be so very missed by her husband of 38 years; their daughters, Anna, 15, and Abby, 9; her siblings, Vicki Johnson, Jim (Bernice McMillen) VanVleet, and Charles VanVleet; father and mother-in-law, David and Ruth Hammond; brother-in-law, Damion (Rochelle) Hammond; sisters-in-law, Linda Budwell and Debbie Motts; many nieces and nephews, friends, and those who shared her love of antiques through their work at The Pink Elephant.

Cheryl was predeceased by her parents; brother, Dennis VanVleet; and stepfather, Louis Williams and stepmother Delores VanVleet.

All who know and love Cheryl and her family are invited to remember her life Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, at Wojstrom Funeral Home at 3939 Lake Drive, Granite City. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Tom Hufy officiating. Burial will follow at Glen Carbon City Cemetery in Glen Carbon.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church in Maryville for Camp Scholarships.

“She had a gypsy soul and a warrior spirit. She made no apologies for her wild heart. She left normal and regular to explore the outskirts of magical and extraordinary. And she was glorious.” — Gilman