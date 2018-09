Cheryl Lynn Piotrowski

Cheryl Lynn Piotrowski, 39, of Edwardsville, passed away on Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Saint Louis University.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 20, at Moro Presbyterian Church. Rev Marc Wendleton will officiate. Burial will take place at Hill Crest Cemetery in Carterville, Ill.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.