A smile that shined for all the world to see has been darkened much too soon. The passing of Cheryl Riggs on April 30, 2018, brings an end to a life filled with love, compassion and true friendship.

In celebration of her life, a visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service at noon Saturday, May 12, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City.