Cheryl Sue Smick

Cheryl Sue Smick, 72, of Pontoon Beach, passed away Saturday, November 3, 2018, at Saint Louis University Hospital.

Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, November 6, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of her life, services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 7, at the funeral home with Pastor Mike Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Valhalla Cemetery in Belleville.