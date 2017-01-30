Christa Marie Joyce, 36, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.
Visitation will be 6 p.m. until service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the Open Door Fellowship Church, 929 Milnor St., Alton.
Gent Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.
