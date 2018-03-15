Christi Lynn Butts, 44, of Granite City, died at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at Integrity of Godfrey in Godfrey.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. until services at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 18, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory.
