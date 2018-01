Christina Sandor Johnisee, 65, of Granite City, died at 1:10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, at the Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

A memorial gathering will be 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 22, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Madison. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.