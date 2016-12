Christopher Daniel Stone, 29, of Alton, died at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, at home.

A Rosary Service will be held at 3:30 p.m. followed by visitation from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey.