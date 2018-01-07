Christopher Ervingayle Johnson, 32, died at 9:35 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018.
A memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, at the Bethalto Church of God. Burial will be private.
Gent Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.
