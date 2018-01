Christopher Michael Hocking, 43, of Cottage Hills, formerly of Venice, died at 3:46 p.m. Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, in Pontoon Beach.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, where services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6.