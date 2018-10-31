Christopher Michael Lakin

Christopher Michael Lakin, 46, of Stover, Mo., formerly of Wood River, passed away Monday, October 29, 2018, at his home, with his family by his side.

He was born June 11, 1972, in Alton, a son of Frederick and Shirley Lakin.

He was a graduate of Roxana High School in Roxana.

Christopher was employed with, and thoroughly enjoyed, working for Mid-West Express at the Lambert International Airport in St. Louis. He retired, for health reasons, from Securitas Security Services, USA, where he was a security officer.

Christopher enjoyed the outdoors; as a young man he enjoyed hunting and in later years spending time target practicing. He was an avid fisherman and looked forward to being on the water with a rod and reel in his hand. He had a great sense of humor and passed that trait on to both of his children. Most of all he enjoyed the time he could spend with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Sarah Lakin, of the home; two children, Zachary Lakin and Adeline Lakin, both of the home; one brother, Brian Stanton, and his wife, Missie Weston, of Wood River; a sister-in-law, Rachel Adams and her son Mikel of Stover; along with several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A celebration of Christopher’s life will be 2 p.m. Sunday, November 4, at the Stover First Baptist Church with Dr. James Butterfield officiating. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Stover First Baptist Church Children’s Ministry.

Service assistance is provided by Scrivner-Morrow Funeral Home in Stover.