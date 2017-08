Cindy A. Ahrens, 56, of Edwardsville, died Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, at her home in Edwardsville.

Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at the Esic Baptist Church, 1000 Esic Drive in Edwardsville, where a memorial service will follow at 5 p.m. Sunday. According to her wishes, she was cremated.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is handling arrangements.