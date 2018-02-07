Clara M. Spooner

Clara M. Spooner, 90, died at 6:55 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, at Alton Memorial Hospital. 

Visitation will be noon until service at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.