Clara M. Spooner, 90, died at 6:55 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Visitation will be noon until service at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.
