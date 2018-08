Clarence Austell “Jack” Dempsey Jr.

Clarence Austell “Jack” Dempsey Jr., 83, of Edwardsville, passed away at 9:11 a.m. Saturday, August 18, 2018, at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, Mo.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 3 p.m. until Masonic service at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, August 22, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon, followed by Jester’s service at 7:13 p.m. with celebration of his life at 7:30 p.m. with longtime friend Irv Slate officiating.