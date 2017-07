Clarence H. Reinke, 91, of Hamel, died at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, 2017, at Aspen Creek of Troy.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Hamel, where services will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 10. Burial will follow at the Immanuel U.C.C. Cemetery.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is handling arrangements.