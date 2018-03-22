Claryce Nohava Bramlet

Claryce Mae Nohava Bramlet, 81, died at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 21, 2018, at her daughter’s home in Alton.
Visitation will be 2 p.m. until service at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 25, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
