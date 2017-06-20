Clayton H. Krug

Clayton H. Krug, 81, of Godfrey, died at 4:17 p.m. Sunday, June 18, 2017, at his residence. 

A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2017, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Military honors will be conducted by Alton VFW Post 1308. 