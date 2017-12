Cletis W. Kreider, 92, died at 11:12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehab.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.