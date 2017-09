Cletus “Clete” Harold Hackethal, 82, of Edwardsville, died Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, at his residence.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Glen Carbon.