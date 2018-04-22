Clifford O. “Bud” Parks Jr., 70, of Granite City, passed away on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Bud was born on July 29, 1947, in Granite City, the son of the late Clifford O. “Bud” and Alice (Proffitt) Parks Sr. Bud worked for Means Towel Service as a delivery driver and was a letter carrier in Granite City. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, serving in the Vietnam War. While serving in Vietnam, Bud earned the rank of Sergeant and was awarded the Purple Heart for wounds he received in action. He was later awarded the Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm Unit Citation Badge, Republic of Vietnam Civil Actions Honor Medal First Class, Combat Infantryman Badge, Vietnam Service Medal with Bronze Service Stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal and a National Defense Service Medal. He was a member of Unity Baptist Church in Granite City and a member of the American Legion while living in Florida. Bud enjoyed his days of fishing, quilting, building his model trains and tinkering with his metal detector. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Bud will be remembered for his loving heart and all the special times he shared with his family and friends.

Bud is survived by and will be missed by his wife; Sharon (Waggoner) Parks, whom he married on March 14, 1992; his children, Dan (Kim) Parks of Granite City, Doug (Amy) Parks of Waterloo, Donald Morris II, Veronica Liniger of Granite City, and Joanna Burkes of Cahokia; grandchildren, Krystle (Justin) Hamblen, Matthew Gancheff, Christopher (Katie Lybarger) Parks, Hannah (John) Myers, Tyler Morris, Ashlie Parks, and Catelynn Liniger; great-grandchildren, Bella Parks and Clayton Myers; brother, William “Bill” (Carolyn) Parks; and nieces and nephews, Michael (Leslie) McElroy, Cory McElroy, Wendy Parks, Emily (Nick) Highfield, Owen Highfield, and William “Billy” Parks Jr.

In addition to his parents, Bud was preceded in death by his first wife; Shelia Sullivan Parks, whom he married on June 22, 1966; and his sister, Sally McElroy.

In celebration of Bud’s life, visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at noon Friday, May 4, 2018, with Pastor Mark Powell officiating at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will follow with full military rites at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Memorial donations are suggested to the family.