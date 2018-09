Clinton C. Champlin

Clinton C. Champlin, 56, of Bethalto, passed away at 9:25 a.m. Sunday, September 16, 2018.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, September 20, at the Bethalto Church of God, where funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, September 21. Pastor Steve Pruett and Pastor Desmond Wellington will officiate.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.