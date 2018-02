Clyde (Cobb) V. Miller, died at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at Cedarhurst of Bethalto with his family at his side.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Burial will follow at Fosterburg Cemetery with military rites conducted by Alton VFW Post 1308.