Clyde Dale Mayes, 59, of Granite City, passed away at 9:28 a.m. Thursday, November 1, 2018, at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service at 4 p.m. Sunday, November 4, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, with Pastor David Amsden officiating.