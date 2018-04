Clyde W. Jones, 79, of Bethalto, passed away on Monday, April 16, 2018, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, April 19, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, April 20, at the funeral home, where Pastor Bill Pyatt will officiate. Military rites will be accorded. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.