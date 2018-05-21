Cody Wayne Wallace, 23, of Granite City, passed away on Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Granite City.

Cody was born on Aug. 8, 1994, in Wood River. Cody was a marble and granite installer for Eastside Marble and Granite in Granite City. He was a graduate of Lincoln’s Challenge Academy in Champaign, Ill., and in his free time Cody enjoyed his days of listening to music, hiking, fishing and being outside, especially spending time at the beach. Most of all Cody loved to spend time with his family. Cody will be remembered for the love of his family and all the special times they shared together.

Cody is survived by and will be missed by his dad; Kipp Wallace of Granite City; his mom, Tammy (Littlejohn) Wallace of Troy, Mo.; grandparents, Charles and Kathleen Littlejohn of Granite City; grandma, Martha McGee of Granite City; sister, Bobbie Wallace of Granite City; brother, Brandon Wallace of Granite City; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many other close family members and friends.

Cody was preceded in death by his grandpa, Rick Wallace.

In celebration of Cody’s life, a visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until the time of the service at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 24, 2018, with Pastor Brian Crippen officiating at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Memorial donations may be made in Cody’s memory to the family.