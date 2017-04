Connie J. Koehler, 67 of Farmington, Mo., formerly of Granite City, died Saturday, April 22, 2017, at her home.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Friday, April 28, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City.