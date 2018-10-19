Connie L Drake, age 84, of Collinsville, passed away Thursday, October 4, 2018, at Elmwood Nursing Home in Maryville.She was born March 10, 1934, in Alton, the daughter of Harold and Mildred (Gilbert) Silveus. She married Robert D. Drake in 1953, and he preceded her in death.Connie was a charter member of the Community Christian Church.She is survived by two sons and their wives, Robert H. and Carolyn Drake of Collinsville, and William and Mary Drake of Edwardsville; 7 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; a sister, Carole Greenwood of Alton; and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Charles and Ellie Dralle.In addition to her husband, Robert; she is preceded in death by her parents.Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 23, 2018, from 11:00 am until the time of service at 1:00 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton with Pastor Dave Burger officiating.Burial will take place in Rose Lawn Memory Garden in Bethalto.Memorials may be made Community Christian Church in Alton.Online condolences may be made at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com