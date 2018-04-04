Connie McGee

Conleth “Connie” Margaret (O’Brien) McGee, 96, of Granite City, passed away at 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at Granite Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

In celebration of her life, private family visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, followed by a funeral Mass for the public at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 7, at Holy Family Church, 2606 Washington Ave. in Granite City with Fr. Jeff Holtman as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.