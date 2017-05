Connie Mae Oster, 77, of Rosewood Heights, died at 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 1, 2017, at Saint Louis University Hospital.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Cremation services will be accorded following the service. Private burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.