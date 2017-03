Conrad Everett Terneus died Saturday, March 26, 2017.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at Gress, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 30, at St. Anselm Catholic Church in Kampsville. Burial will follow at St. Anselm Catholic Cemetery in Kampsville.