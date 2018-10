Cora “Maxine” Shaw

Cora “Maxine” Shaw, 88, of Cottage Hills, passed away Tuesday, October 9, 2018, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, October 14, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, where funeral services will be on Monday, October 15, 2018 at 11 am, with Reverend Jim Grant and Son-in-law Robert Mansfield officiating. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park.