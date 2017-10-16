Corey M. Verson, 21, of Granite City, passed away on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, at his home.

Corey was born on Dec. 1, 1995, in Granite City, the son of Paul and Patricia (Wheeler) Verson Jr. of Granite City. He was a former student at Vatterott College studying music. Corey loved music and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He will be remembered for his generous heart and warm personality and all the special times he shared with his family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Corey is survived by and will be missed his sister, Nicole Verson of Granite City; his brother, Aaron Bryan of Atlanta, Ga.; his grandmothers, Artrischia Kingery, Kay Hall, and Doris Barton; aunts, Danne and Mindy; and his uncles, James, Kenneth, Ben, and Brian.

Corey was preceded in death by his grandpa Daniel Wheeler and his grandpa Paul Verson Sr.

In celebration of Corey’s life, visitation and service were on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, with Pastor Daniel Wilson officiating at Grace Baptist Church, 2600 Edwards St. in Granite City. Memorial donations may be made to the family. Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, is serving the family.