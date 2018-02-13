Courtney Lynn Williams, 37, died at 9:20 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, after a seven-month battle with colon cancer.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 16.
Courtney Lynn Williams, 37, died at 9:20 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, after a seven-month battle with colon cancer.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 16.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014