Craig J. Argent, 67, of Greenville and formerly of Granite City, passed away at 11:04 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, at his home.

He was born July 29, 1950, in Granite City, a son of the late Anderson Argent and Vanetta (Zeigler) Leimkuehler. He married Cynthia A. Argent on Nov. 21, 2014, in Greenville and she survives. He retired in 2014 from Olin Brass in East Alton after 35 years of dedicated service in casting. He was proud of his work ethic throughout his life and instilled this with those around him. He was an excellent baker and enjoyed providing others with his treats and also enjoyed his days of deer hunting and gardening. He was always willing to help others and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends.

In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by his children, Tricia E. Isrig of Fulton, Mo., and Craig (Jessica) Argent of Lake Luzerne, N.Y.; stepchildren, Shannon (Chris Antonneau) Hoelter of Las Vegas, Nev., and Amanda Hotz and friend, Frank Gibson, of Granite City; grandchildren, Jacob Potter, Clinton Potter, Lauren Potter, Ricky Potter, and Jemma Argent; great-grandchildren, Jordan Potter and Aiden Potter; four sisters, Catherine (Ollie) Dahmer of Ferguson, Mo., Margaret Rollberg of Granite City, Diane (Rob) Moore of Bonne Terre, Mo., and Debbie Ogle of Belleville; twin brother, Gregory (Vicky) Argent of Granite City, brothers-in-law, Rick (Dena) Hoelter of Granite City; sisters-in-law, Judy Nicol of Granite City and Janet Meyers of Mountain Grove, Mo.; many nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepfather, Otto Leimkuehler; and a nephew, Jay Wiesehan.

In celebration of his life, a memorial gathering will be held from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., with a service at 4 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, at the Granite City Moose Lodge, 2521 Maryville Road in Granite City. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements; irwinchapel.com.