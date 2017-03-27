Curtis D. Steele, 52, of Alton, passed away at 8:06 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, 2017, in the emergency department at Alton Memorial Hospital.

He was born Aug. 23, 1964, in Alton, a son of the late Dale C. Steele and Betty L. (Shewmake) Franklin. Since the age of 17, he enjoyed working with and was a devoted and loyal property manager with Larry Manns Commercial Properties for 35 years, retiring in 2016 due to his health. He had also helped in management of Midtown Restaurant in Alton for several years and with the Alton Metro Bar. He was a jack-of-all-trades and no task was too much for him. Curt lived life to its fullest, never meeting a stranger and always there to help others in need. He truly helped many lives throughout the gay community and knew the true meaning of “Love Wins.” He loved to cook, bringing family and friends together for holiday dinners and always up for a party. He enjoyed his early days singing with the choir in church, Sunday family lunches, traveling, politics, collecting everything, going out to eat and always trying a new restaurant throughout the St. Louis area. He cherished all animals and loved his dogs and cat. Curt cherished his years of caring for his grandparents and his travels to see Dolly Parton in the past years and found that special love of her music and life.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents, Donald H. “Apple” and Juanita E. (Reeder) Applegate, who raised and loved him as their son. He was also preceded in death by five brothers, Butch, Ricky, Joe, Ronnie and Jeffrey Shaw.

He is survived by a sister, Donna Campbell of Wood River; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Dennis and Mary Shaw of Dow and Kevin Tite of O’Fallon, Mo.; cousins, Sharon Hooper, Tawnya Hooper, Tommy Hooper and Reid Murray, all of Alton, Althea (Dillow) Breitwieser and Chet F. Breitwieser, both of Belleville; Leslie and Lataua Applegate of Godfrey and James Applegate of Texas; many nieces, nephews and a large circle of his very special family of friends.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 30. The Rev. Charles West will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery in Alton.

Memorials may be made to HOPE Rescues, P.O. Box 397, Godfrey, IL 62035 and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.