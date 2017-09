Cynthia J. “Cindy” Simms, 68, of Conroe, Texas, died Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, at her residence.

Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at Highland City Cemetery in Highland. Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland.

Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland is handling arrangements.