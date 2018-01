Cynthia M. Bastholm, 70, of Edwardsville, died at 1:07 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, at Memorial Hospital in Belleville.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery.