Cynthia S. Schroeder, 71, of Alton, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.

Cindy was born March 28, 1946, in Derby, Conn., to Otto and Elizabeth (Gazy) Saller. Cindy moved from New Haven, Conn., in 1981. She worked in New Haven for Olin Winchester and was transferred to Olin Winchester in East Alton, where she worked on international shipping of ammunition. Cindy retired in February of 2001.

She married William Schroeder at St. Matthews Church in Alton 33 years ago. He survives. She is also survived by two grandchildren, a sister, nieces and nephews, as well as her dear friend, Sharon Jackson. Cindy will be dearly missed and is at peace with the Lord. Cindy was cremated, as per her wishes.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, at Holy Angels Parish Catholic Church in Wood River. A funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church with Fr. Donald Wolford officiating. A private interment will be held later at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton. The family requested no memorials; flowers would be appreciated. Condolences may be made online at weberfuneralhome.com. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.