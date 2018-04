Daisy Allene Diuguid Leach-Lewis, 95, of Godfrey, went to be with the Lord at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at her residence at United Methodist Village in Godfrey.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, April 20, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Upper Alton, with Pastor David Conrad officiating. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.