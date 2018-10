Daisy G. Kruse

Daisy G. Kruse, 91, of Alton, passed away Thursday, October 25, 2018.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday, November 1, at Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, November 2, 2018, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery in Godfrey.