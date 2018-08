Dale Hamlet

Dale Hamlet, 82, of Worden, died Tuesday, August 7, 2018, at his home.

Memorial visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday, August 12, at St. John’s United Methodist Church. Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, August 13, at St. John’s United Methodist Church with Rev. Grant Armstrong officiating. Interment will be at Valley View Cemetery.

