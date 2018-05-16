Dale James Dotzauer, 51, of Granite City, passed away at 4:40 a.m. on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at the Village Center Care Community in Wentzville, Mo.

He was born Aug. 26, 1966, in Granite City, a son of Earl G. Dotzauer of Granite City and the late Marie (Manguso) Dotzauer.

He had worked as a courier and had a love of movies and playing video games.

In addition to his father, he is survived by three daughters and two sons-in-law, Jessica and Stephan Grimm of Hazelwood, Mo., Laura Dotzauer of Granite City and Meagan and Jacob Williams of Granite City; a son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Georgia Dotzauer of Granite City; seven grandchildren; a brother, Donald G. Dotzauer of Key West, Fla.; other extended family and friends.

In celebration of his life, cremation rites will be accorded and a private graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Elks Crippled Children. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements; irwinchapel.com.