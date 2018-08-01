Damian J. Wangler, 26, of Fairview Heights, Illinois passed away on Sunday, July 29, 2018 at his home. He was born December 24, 1991 in Belleville, Illinois, a son of Gary W. and Maria N. (Antonoff) Wangler of Fairview Heights.

Damian was a knowledgeable mechanic who enjoyed working on vehicles and was always willing to help others with any job. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends.

In addition to his beloved parents, he is survived by two sisters and a brother-in-law, Christa and Daniel Rosson of Estero, Florida and Micaela M. Wangler of St. Louis; a brother, Adam K. Wangler of Carbondale; grandmother, Marian Fern Wangler of Mendota, Illinois; aunts and uncles, Paul and Gregory Berry of Oviedo, Florida and Antonio and Kalyopi Tito of Izmir, Turkey; cousins, Laura and Charles Stanley of Seattle, Washington and Kevin J. Berry of Phoenix, Arizona; other extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, The Very Rev. Fr. Kiril K. and Malinka Antonoff and Wayne T. Wangler.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, August 2, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Irwin Chapel on Friday, August 3, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. Achilles Karathanos officiating. Burial will be at Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Swansea or to Sts. Cyril and Methody Orthodox Church in Granite City and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com