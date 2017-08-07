Dan Hauhe, 80, of East Alton, died at 5:32 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. until services begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at Paynic Home for Funerals.
