Dana Marie Bevfoden, 88, died peacefully at 1:56 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, with her family by her side.

Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 12, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.